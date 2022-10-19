‘The Goldbergs’ Stars on Erica & Geoff’s Big Baby Milestone

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Goldbergs Season 10, Episode 5, “Uncle-ing.”]

It feels like just yesterday that Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) was against the idea of giving Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner) the time of day on The Goldbergs, but this pair has come a long way and are facing their biggest milestone to date on the ABC comedy in the episode, “Uncle-ing.”

While much of the installment focuses on Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Barry’s (Troy Gentile) quest to learn how to be the best uncles possible, the other half of the episode sees Erica eager to escape home for a mini babymoon before her and Geoff’s bundle of joy arrives. Of course, nothing goes as planned as Geoff books them reservations at an adult spa resort with questionable facilities and tricks Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) to “follow” them in the wrong direction so the couple can have proper alone time.

When Erica’s water breaks though, it’s a dash against the clock to get the family back together under one hospital’s roof for the delivery. “I never anticipated the writers taking it this direction,” Orrantia tells TV Insider about Erica’s storyline for the series. “But I’m glad they did ’cause it’s a dynamic that’s a little unexpected for the two of them to fall in love. But it works together. It’s a balance. I think that’s why the relationship has lasted the way that it has. And now they’re becoming parents together and we’re getting to see that balance on another level.”

In other words, expect to see Erica and Geoff in parent-mode moving forward as they embrace this next chapter of their lives. “I think it’s really cool to see young parents that are kind of figuring it out now,” Lerner shares. “It’s just a really beautiful element to the show to have this budding relationship that now has paid off with a baby, which is gonna bring so many new fun storylines for the family.”

Upon her dramatic arrival amid a rainstorm, Erica and Geoff reveal their daughter’s name is Muriel Alison Goldberg Schwartz, a tribute to Murray (Jeff Garlin) and Pops (George Segal). “I love it,” Orrantia says. “Honoring Murray, and then, of course, Albert, Pops. It’s a special nod to them because we have lost major characters in our show very recently, and obviously Erica and Geoff, and the whole Goldberg family are still feeling the effects of that. So to be able to honor them in this way is really special. And I’m glad that writers decided to go that route.”

As for working with babies, the stars can’t say enough. The actors perform with twins since babies can only film for 20 minutes at a time. “They’re so good,” Orrantia muses. Lerner echoes her sentiment, adding, “They’re the best. They’re really well-behaved. They are totally present and the only thing that like kind of distracts them sometimes is the boom mic [Laughs].”

The transition to onscreen parents has come fairly naturally to the stars, Lerner excitedly recalls, “we just filmed a scene the other day where they literally responded perfectly on cue and it’s going to make the show because it was just brilliant.”

And, as teased in this episode, which saw Beverly arrive by her daughter’s side just in time for the baby’s delivery, the Goldberg matriarch will continue to play a key role in their lives going forward. “It’s the family learning a lot of new things together,” Orrantia teases for the rest of the season. “You’re seeing Beverly as a widow going through that experience of trying to be a single mother and grandmother as well as possibly dating down the line. So there’s a lot of newness for the Goldbergs, but it’s something that they’re all willing to take on. As long as they’re doing it together.” Stay tuned to see what’s next for the Goldbergs as Season 10 continues on ABC.

The Goldbergs, Season 10, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC