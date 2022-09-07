When Season 10 of the ’80s-set family sitcom opens, several months will have passed since the offscreen death of patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), and widow Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has a full house. Pregnant newlywed daughter Erica (Hayley Orrantia) moves home with her husband, Geoff (Sam Lerner), to save money.

“Beverly’s obviously going to butt heads with Erica on every parenting issue imaginable,” says The Goldbergs executive producer Chris Bishop. And med-student son Barry (Troy Gentile) shares a room with younger brother Adam (Sean Giambrone), who has deferred film school.

In the premiere — the annual movie tribute — Barry is tricked into building a Wiffle ball Field of Dreams in the backyard. Kevin Costner doesn’t come, but later, when Adam finds work on a film starring David Hasselhoff, the Baywatch actor recurs.

Plus: Beverly might be ready to mingle by midseason! Says Bishop, “The joke in the writers’ room is that she starts dating an Antonio Banderas type, like the anti-Murray.”

The Goldbergs, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8:30/7:30c, ABC