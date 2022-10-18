Chris Jericho Extends Contract With All Elite Wrestling Through 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Chris Jericho of "All Elite Wrestling" poses for a portrait during 2019 New York Comic Con at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, NY on October 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Contour by Getty Images)

Time to break out the bubbly. Chris Jericho has extended his stay in All Elite Wrestling. Head Tony Khan announced the legendary performer signed a contract extension, locking him in with the company through 2025. Along with being an on-air performer, Jericho will also add a producer and creative advisor as he helps mentor young talent.

“I’ve been with AEW since literally day one, and in the midst of enjoying what is being called a career year for me in 2022 – after 32 years in the pro wrestling business – I am excited and proud to announce the extension of my relationship with AEW and the Khan family,” said Chris Jericho, in a release. “Working closely with Tony Khan every day is a rewarding and stimulating experience from both a creative and a professional standpoint, which has reignited my love for pro wrestling. I don’t think I would still be wrestling at this level or be as passionate about the business if AEW didn’t exist.”

Chris Jericho (@IamJericho) Signs Extension With #AEW Through 2025 – Increasing Roles And Responsibilities

Read full release – https://t.co/9wFb4l7g37 pic.twitter.com/57Ng4esh2M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2022

The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society is currently the Ring of Honor champion, set to defend against Dalton Castle during a special Tuesday (October 18) edition of Dynamite. This is in the midst of his eighth rein as world champion. The star brings more than 30 years of experience worldwide including successful runs in WCW and WWE. The all-around entertainer wears many hats as the lead singer of Fozzy, a best-selling author, and has a number of acting/hosting gigs in his resume. He added immediate legitimacy and buzz for AEW when he signed with the company when the promotion launched in 2019.

See Also Eddie Kingston on Being Proud of His Roots & AEW 'Dynamite' Entering Fourth Year 'I always make sure to tell people I’m a mutt because I grew up in a time when it wasn’t cool to be a mutt,' Kingston says.

“Chris Jericho long ago cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and we’re fortunate to have his skills, charisma, knowledge, and insights in AEW for years to come,” Khan added. “Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he’s having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he’ll continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster having the opportunity to utilize one of most creative minds in the history of wrestling.”

The news comes after the company locked in another major star Jon Moxley to an extension deal through 2027. He also assumed duties helping backstage and growing emerging talent.