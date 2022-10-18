The Baby Sun Rises Again on ‘Teletubbies’ in Netflix Trailer (VIDEO)

Teletubbies is back! The children’s program which originally made a splash in the ’90s is making a big return on television through Netflix and a new trailer is providing a sneak peek at the fun.

In an all-new trailer unveiled by the streamer, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po are back to their galavanting shenanigans as they tumble around their fantastical world and home. The colorful friends go on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st-century refresh of the beloved preschool show.

Viewers of the original program will recognize familiar elements like the baby-faced sun which makes a few appearances overhead the Teletubbies’ adventures. And don’t forget their video screen stomachs which help open windows to new scenes, or the Tiddlytubbies, making a return alongside the Teletubbies.

Joining the titular characters as a new addition is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess who is attached as the show’s narrator. Each episode includes new, original “Tummy Tales” songs that will get the whole family to dance along. Slated to premiere Monday, November 14, the upcoming season of Teletubbies will feature 26 installments, clocking in at 12 minutes each.

Teletubbies is led by original series co-creator and writer Andrew Davenport who works alongside fellow writer Catherine Williams. Taking on the leading roles behind the costumes are Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, and Jeremiah Krage. The series is executive produced by Kate Bennetts, Maddy Darrall, Steven DeNure, Billy Macqueen, and Michael Towner.

Meanwhile, Julia Pulo hosts “Tummy Tales” which is executive produced by Stephanie Betts, Anne Loi, and Josh Scherba. Don’t miss the fun, check out the trailer, above, and tune into Teletubbies when the show returns this November on Netflix.

Teletubbies, Season Premiere, Monday, November 14, Netflix