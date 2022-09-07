‘Teletubbies’ Sets Netflix Premiere With Tituss Burgess Narrating

The Teletubbies are coming back this fall as the familiar children’s show gets the streaming treatment on Netflix.

Kicking off Monday, November 14, kids can tune into new episodes of the beloved series featuring colorful friends Tiny Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po who will be joined by narrator Tituss Burgess. The reboot will see the pals take on new wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow.

Described in the logline as a 21st-century refresh, this iteration of the preschool series Teletubbies puts a more modern spin on the kids’ program which originally debuted back in 1997. Airing from 1997 to 2001, Teletubbies was previously revived in 2015 and ran for a few more years through 2018.

This latest reboot is the first time fans will get to spend time with the curious characters in four years. Each installment will include new, original “Tummy Tales” songs for the who family to enjoy and dance along to. Meanwhile, Burgess is best known for his role in the streamer’s comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Burgess appeared in the program from 2015 through 2019 when the show wrapped after a four-season run. In 2020, the performer appeared in the follow-up film Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. His other credits include 30 Rock, voice work on Apple TV+‘s Central Park, and the rom-com film Set It Up. Among Burgess’ upcoming roles is a part in Season 2 of the musical comedy Schmigadoon!.

Stay tuned for more about Teletubbies as the series reboot’s debut approaches and catch a first look at the new episodes, above.

Teletubbies, Season Premiere, Monday, November 14, Netflix