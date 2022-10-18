‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Trailer: Kumail Nanjiani Engages in Shady Business (VIDEO)

Welcome to Chippendales‘ latest trailer and key art is teasing some shady business gone wrong ahead of the limited series premiere on Hulu beginning Tuesday, November 22.

The true-crime saga centers on the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant who takes an incredible idea and ambition to extraordinary heights. Becoming the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire, Steve lets nothing stand in his way in the process of reaching for the success he once dreamed of.

That kind of drive turns into a runaway train though as Steve’s possessiveness over the empire leads him to take extreme measures. When Steve partners with Nick de Noia (Emmy-winner Murray Bartlett), jealousy begins to simmer under the surface as the charismatic choreographer and producer is recognized as the face of Chippendales.

“Repeat after me,” Annaleigh Ashford‘s Irene tells Steve. “Things are going incredibly well, and I’m not going to blow it.” Although he repeats the lines back to her, it doesn’t seem like disaster can be averted. She later tells him in the trailer, above, “I don’t mind that you do shady things, but I will not allow you to do them badly.”

Joining Nanjiani, Bartlett, and Ashford in the series are costars Juliette Lewis, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Dan Stevens. The series is executive produced by Nanjiani, Robert Siegel, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, and Rajiv Joseph. Both Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners with Shakman directing. Meanwhile, Jacqui Rivera is a co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is a co-producer.

Catch the full trailer, above, and don’t miss Welcome to Chippendales when it premieres on Hulu this fall.

Welcome to Chippendales, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 22, Hulu