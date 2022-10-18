Things are looking up for Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) on The Resident. In fact, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 18 episode shows, they might actually get to spend time together away from the hospital.

Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) forwarded an email from a mother thanking him for saving her baby to his daughter. “Modest as always,” Cade remarks. Conrad asks how things are going. Ian did pass the second drug test (though she doesn’t know how he did that) and is operating up a storm, so “fine, I guess,” Cade says. But in happier news, Cade’s finally off nights, which means… “You have room for one more tonight?” she asks. “Always,” Conrad tells her.

But a patient in distress interrupts their conversation. Watch the clip above to see more.

Conrad and Cade are going to have “a really intense, complicated relationship,” showrunner Andrew Chapman previously told TV Insider. “There’ll be ups and downs and it’s not gonna go where you think it’s gonna go. You think it’s heading in one direction and then it’ll pivot. What we really wanted out of our relationship between Cade and Conrad mostly was an adult relationship between people who really weren’t overreacting to things but were behaving as adults in love and in the hospital situation. We think it’ll reflect really nicely on both of them as human beings in this complicated situation.”

In this week’s “A River in Egypt,” a college professor comes into the ER and Conrad realizes it’s a former patient of his from when he was an intern. Meanwhile, Devon (Manish Dayal) ends up admitting a man, who swears by an anti-aging regimen that he thinks is the answer to eternal life, into the hospital after he collapses.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox