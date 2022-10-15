Bravo Confirms ‘RHONY’ Spinoff ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’

Former countess Luann de Lesseps and her favorite “Sonja-rita,” The Real Housewives of New York City costar Sonja Morgan, are going from the Big Apple to a small town for the Bravo reality show Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Bravo officially announced the show at its BravoCon convention in New York City on Saturday, October 15 — adding in a press release that Luann and Sonja, produced by Jeff Jenkins (Bling Empire), will follow the two socialites “as they pack up their trunks and head to the small town of Benton, IL.”

“Totally unbeknownst to the Benton locals, the town council surprises everyone by inviting ‘Real Housewives’ superstars Luann and Sonja to help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000,” the network says of the show, scheduled to air in 2023. “It’s a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel.”

At the mayor’s behest, de Lesseps and Morgan will “boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit” with various tasks, including building a new playground and mounting a variety show at the local theater.

“Luann and Sonja have their work cut out for them as they embrace their new temporary home,” Bravo explains. “Whether searching for the town’s famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain — with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow.”

In a Luann and Sonja sneak peek, BravoCon attendees saw the two RHONY emigrés attend a Testicle Festival, where animal testicles were the delicacy du jour.

“What I like about the new show is it’s a comedy, and it’s about do-goodery,” Morgan said at BravoCon, per Vulture. “We do a lot of good things for the town and it was very emotional for us.”

“When I didn’t want to kill her,” de Lesseps chimed in.

The Luann and Sonja news comes amid a reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City, with producers planning to bring in an all-new cast for the Bravo reality show’s 14th season. Meanwhile, a planned spinoff tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy will feature fan-favorite cast members from the show’s prior 13 seasons. No casting has been announced for the original show or its Legacy offshoot, however.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, 2023, Bravo