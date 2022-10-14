‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Dies at 72

Longtime actor Robbie Coltrane, known for starring in the Harry Potter films as Hagrid and the British crime series Cracker, has passed away at age 72, according to reports from his agency. He “He had been in ill health for the past two years,” according to reports from Deadline, and died in Larbert, Scotland, in a hospital close to his residence.

The Scottish actor, born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, began his career as a comic and theater actor before landing roles in two James Bond movies. The film community and Hollywood mourns the loss of Coltrane, who served as a respected figure the world-over.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Daniel Radcliffe said in a statement from Deadline. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

“First met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time,” wrote Stephen Fry, one of Coltrane’s peers in the HP universe. “Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco.” Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

“I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun,” says James Phelps, another Potter alum. “And I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said “Enjoy it, you’ll be great.” Thank you for that x.”

After initially graduating from Glasgow Art School but failing in his attempts to become an artist, Coltrane gained success as a stand-up comedian in Edinburgh clubs. He even changed his last name in honor of jazz legend John Coltrane as he slowly transitioned into acting.

He received several accolades over his lengthy career, which include several British Academy Television Awards and BAFTA Awards. He was even made an Order of the British Empire in 2006 by Queen Elizabeth.

His filmography also includes Nuns on the Run, Ocean’s Twelve, Mona Lisa, Blackadder, GoldenEye, and The World Is Not Enough.

Check out more tributes below.

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022

We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/CCofb6BMo6 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) October 14, 2022

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said “Enjoy it, you’ll be great”. Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker.

Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed. RIP https://t.co/z9OCf4c83p — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 14, 2022