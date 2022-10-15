‘Magpie Murders’ and More ‘Masterpiece Mystery,’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ Semifinal, Megan Thee Stallion Rides Into ‘SNL,’ Succession Drama on ‘Dragon’

Solve a whodunit within a whodunit in the clever Magpie Murders, part of an all-new Masterpiece Mystery! Sunday lineup including Season 2 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke and Nicola Walker as Annika. ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy presents its first semifinal match. Megan Thee Stallion does double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Who will inherit the Iron Throne as royal intrigue intensifies in HBO’s House of the Dragon?

Nick Wall/PBS

Magpie Murders

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Parallel mysteries unfold in a clever Masterpiece Mystery! adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s terrific page-turner. The set-up: A famed but obnoxious mystery writer is murdered, leaving behind a manuscript, Magpie Murders, with a missing final chapter. As book editor Susan Ryeland (the delightful Lesley Manville) seeks those precious pages, we watch the fictional mystery play out—featuring a best-selling European sleuth, Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan)—even as Susan plays amateur sleuth to figure out who killed her author. (See the full review). Preceded by the Season 2 premiere of Miss Scarlet and the Duke (8/7c), starring Kate Phillips as an ahead-of-her-time female investigator in chauvinistic Victorian London. In the opener, she pursues a missing-persons case that once again puts her in conflict with Scotland Yard Inspector William “the Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin), who admires her spunk even when it causes him headaches.

Annika

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: A full night of female-driven Masterpiece Mystery! series is capped by the return of Masterpiece alum Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) as Scottish detective (of Norwegian heritage) Annika Strandhed. When she talks, you can’t help but listen—because she’s always breaking the fourth wall to address the viewer directly, with droll observations on life and literature as she tackles cases with the newly formed Marine Homicide Unit.

Celebrity Jeopardy!

8/7c

SUNDAY: Sometimes it’s hard to distinguish this prime-time version of the game from the parody that used to run on Saturday Night Live. Some of the celebs who’ve participated in the first three weeks seem to have little more knowledge of the game than its theme song, demonstrating just how nerve-wracking it can be to buzz in and answer correctly. But three players have made it through to the first semifinal round, and based on their previous gamesmanship, The Mindy Project’s Ike Berinholtz is favored to beat comedian Iliza Shlesinger and Marvel star Simu Liu. (I’m still smiling about the latter’s surprise win in the first episode). One will move on to the finals, with $1 million at stake for their chosen charity.

Starz

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Recently seen twerking with She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion surely knows how to have a good time. Let’s hope she can bring some of that energy to the late-night comedy/variety show when she returns for a second musical guest appearance, joining the cast as a first-time guest host.

Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon

9/8c

SUNDAY: Mourning has broken over Kings Landing in the tense penultimate chapter of the Game of Thrones prequel’s first season. The ailing King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is no more, and before the body is even interred, the squabbling begins. The question becomes who will rule Westeros: the king’s chosen heir, first-born daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), now married to her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith); or his odious son, Aegon (Tom Glenn-Carney), who no one truly believes is fit to wear the crown. Though when did that ever stop anyone?

Jace Downs/AMC

The Walking Dead

9/8c

SUNDAY: The good news following the Founders Day riot: The town has been rid of one of its worst citizens. The bad news: There will be consequences, and it looks like the scapegoat Governor Milton (Laila Robins) has chosen is Eugene (Josh McDermitt). Outside the walls, a supply team including Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) run across a most peculiar herd of zombies.

Inside Weekend TV: