‘Outlander’: Everything We Learned During NYCC 2022 Panel

It was an Outlander celebration on New York Comic Con‘s Empire Stage at the Javits Center on Sunday as stars Sam Heughan, David Berry, and Duncan Lacroix joined author Diana Gabaldon for the Sunday Morning Tea With Two Highlanders & A Lord Q&A.

The October 9 event was packed with fans and TV Insider was on site to listen in as the conversation kicked off with a moderated panel before questions got turned over to the audience. While almost every moment was sure to excite Outlander fans, there were standout reveals made during the event that we’re breaking down, below. Scroll down for a glimpse into the panel which offered hints about Season 7 and hopes for the future of the series.

Lord John Grey Returning

As the event began, the questions came down the line to David Berry who plays fan-favorite Lord John Grey. The biggest question for the actor? Will his character be back for the upcoming season? If his longer locks didn’t give the answer away, Berry was ready to excite fans, telling them simply that “I am” returning for the next season. The actor briefly appeared in Season 6 but was missed among viewers who enjoy the character. So this news is sure to excite.

Diana’s Perspective

When asked about what she thought of the show’s adaptation of her writing, Gabaldon teased, “They got most of it right.” Even if she feels like there are some things missing in the show, Gabaldon joked that she’s mostly preoccupied with finding out which of her leading stars — Sam Heughan or Caitriona Balfe — lets the most f-bombs drop. Ultimately, Diana declared her onscreen Claire Fraser to be the culprit.

Murtagh’s Ghost?

As for Lacroix, the actor said he wouldn’t be sure what use he’d have in future episodes of the show, but Gabaldon teased that there could be room for more Murtagh. “If we get Season 8, I’ll see what we can do about Murtagh’s ghost,” Gabaldon told Lacroix onstage, eliciting cheers from the audience.

What are the Stars Loving on TV?

During the fan Q&A portion, the stars and Gabaldon were asked what shows they’re loving on TV the way that fans love Outlander. Heughan was quick to chime in that he’s been enjoying the Yellowstone spinoff 1883. “It just captivated me from the start,” Heughan said of the Paramount+ limited series. Lacroix seconded Heughan’s remarks, noting, “I love Yellowstone.” But if the actor is being honest, Lacroix says, “I really love the Amazon show The Boys,” admitting that he’s jealous of Karl Urban getting to play Billy Butcher. And Berry revealed his affinity for Adult Swim‘s Rick and Morty, while Gabaldon said she’s more occupied with writing and reviewing Outlander dailies.

Sam’s Thoughts on Jamie

One fan wanted to know which character they’d take to a party, and Heughan was quick to say, “I don’t think Jamie would like me,” joking that the Highlander might think he’s just a silly actor. Instead, Heughan said he’d think Richard Rankin‘s Roger would be fun at a party.

The Secret to Onscreen Tears?

According to one audience member, they believe Heughan has quite a few crying scenes throughout the series and wished to know how the actor pulled off those emotional moments and cried on command. Heughan said, “I don’t go out of my way to squeeze on out.” The remark drew laughter from the audience as Heughan spoke candidly.

The Show’s Future

One fan inquired about rumors about the fact that Outlander could end after the yet-to-be-ordered eighth season, but Heughan argued that they’re only on Season 7 and for fans to not get concerned. Gabaldon stated, “Absolutely nothing has been officially released.” In other words, rumors are rumors, and until anything official is announced, viewers can enjoy the series as it continues to unfold.

A Mother’s Question

One question came from a young man on behalf of his mother, as he asked whether or not fans could expect Fergus (Cesar Domboy) and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) to return, Gabaldon and the stars remained mum, but the author did say of a possible Fergus appearance, “he hasn’t shown up yet, but I haven’t seen everything.” Could she be alluding to Season 7 footage? It would seem so.

Spinoff Update

While Starz announced plans for the Outlander: Blood of My Blood spinoff about Jamie Fraser’s parents, fans were eager to learn more about the proposed Lord John Grey spinoff. Unfortunately, Gabaldon implied that Sony “is not all that interested in the moment.” In other words, fans shouldn’t hold their breath for the possible series.

These are just a few of the highlights from the New York Comic Con Panel, let us know your favorites in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more news on the upcoming season of Outlander.

Outlander, Season 7, TBA, Starz