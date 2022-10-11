‘The Winchesters’ Origin Story, Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice,’ Early Yuletide on ‘Monarch’

Supernatural fans can experience the backstory of Sam and Dean’s parents in The Winchesters. Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul and Jazmine Sullivan mentor the singers as The Voice moves into the Battle Rounds. It’s summer on Fox’s Monarch, but already time to film the family’s annual Christmas special despite all the trauma.

Matt Miller/The CW

The Winchesters

Series Premiere 8/7c

After a remarkable 15-season run that bridged the WB and the CW networks, surely you didn’t think they’d let Supernatural fade away forever. Which explains this origin story for the Winchester brothers’ demon-hunting parents, John and Mary (née Campbell), who meet in 1972 as the series begins, narrated by their son Dean (Jensen Ackles). John (Drake Rodger), fresh off the bus from a Vietnam tour of duty, and Mary follow their meet-cute with a meet-scary, and though he’s a (not terribly convincing) Marine veteran, she’s the one with the monster-clobbering skills, ordering him during their first demon battle to “Stop helping!” They quickly assemble a Scooby Team of their own to solve occult puzzles and save the world from demonic forces, all while John and Mary search for their respective fathers. It’s all very boo-by-numbers, a bland reminder of what a miracle of casting Supernatural was—and the team banter may prompt you to go back for a Buffy rewatch.

Bernard Walsh/LEONINE Studios/The CW

Professionals

Series Premiere 9/8c

Rarely has a series been so misleadingly titled. This international acquisition, starring a sleepwalking Brendan Fraser and Smallville alum Tom Welling (the latter moving on soon to a role in The Winchesters), is amateur hour in every way, from the clumsy action sequences and wooden acting from a polyglot cast to the plodding plotting. It begins with the explosion during launch of a medical data satellite rocket, prompting Elon Musk-style CEO Peter Swann (Fraser, at least aiming for eccentricity) to enlist a cynical private contractor (Welling) to smoke out his enemies. I’ve stepped in puddles with more depth.

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

8/7c

This season’s Blind Auditions are history, which means it’s time for the Battle Rounds, where coaches put their singers in head-to-head competition before moving on to the Knockouts. The coaches, following tradition, welcome Battle Advisors to help mentor their prospects. Country star Jimmie Allen (a former American Idol mentor) joins Team Blake, while singer-songwriter Charlie Puth (who formerly aided Adam Levine in 2019) is there for first-time coach Camila Cabello. Team Legend brings aboard R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, and Team Gwen enlists rapper-singer Sean Paul.

FOX

Monarch

9/8c

Can the embattled Romans of the Austin country-music scene fake their way through a Merry Little Christmas in the heat of summer? “Nothin’s the same without Mama,” laments widower Albie (Trace Adkins) as he rallies his broken family to film their annual Christmas special—in July. Rebellious Gigi (Beth Ditto) argues to “update it for the under-80 crowd,” having tired of a tradition she likens to “toxic masculinity and the Confederacy.” Further souring the mood: a nosy prosecutor, who wants to question Nicky (Anna Fried), and a revelation from Aunt Nellie (Faith Prince) that sets Allie on his heels.

