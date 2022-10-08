Ghosts is back for Season 2 and the cast stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at New York Comic Con to share all the details on their upcoming Halloween episode.

Sitting down with Jim Halterman, stars Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky are looking ahead into the future of Woodstone’s residents. Expect laughs and conflict as they’re faced with hilarious new challenges in the unfolding second season.

On the topic of the Halloween episode, Wiscoky who plays the ghost of a robber baron’s wife named Hetty, teases, “it’s called ‘Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past.” So, who could be haunting Hetty? Wisocky adds, “there is a seance involved and we accidentally conjure the person that my character would least like to see in the world and we’ll leave it at that.”

As far as being helpful in these matters, Carrasco who plays hippie ghost Flower says, “you know, some people might be an agent of chaos, others, you know, might be helpful. We can’t say who, but things will happen.”

Could one of those agents of chaos be the pantless ghost Trevor? Grodman says, “some of the younger gentlemen in the house are very excited for the person who is the agent of Hetty’s suffering.”

To that remark, Wisocky tells Grodman, “oh, put it in your pants.” Meanwhile, Carrasco counters, “what pants?” noting Trevor’s usual bared-leg state.

As far as changes for the stars behind the scenes, Zaragoza says, “it doesn’t feel too different.” For his costars Pinnock though, she’s noticed a lot of changes, “I’m getting noticed,” she shares of her encounters with fans. “I was just at a restaurant recently in my hometown, there were there Tony Soprano-looking guys and they were like, ‘oh my god that’s the Ghosts, that’s the Ghosts!’ So it’s been so fun.”

