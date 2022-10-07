Netflix‘s latest horror series from Haunting favorite Mike Flanagan has officially dropped and the stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to spill all their behind-the-scenes secrets.

The spoiler-free conversation helmed by Emily Aslanian features many of the young stars at the center of the series inspired by Christopher Pike’s work, as well as A Nightmare on Elm Street vet, Heather Langenkamp, who plays Dr. Stanton at the hospice home where the show is set. Sitting down for the interview, above are Igby Rigney, Langenkamp, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Iman Benson, Annarah Cymone, and Ruth Codd.

While they couldn’t spoil plot points, they took time to answer questions about working together and what viewers might think of their characters. As teased in the video, above, when it comes to being similar to their character, Sapkota is most similar to Amesh, whereas everyone in the group agrees Cymone is least like her onscreen counterpart Sandra.

When it comes to being meme-able, everyone turned their attention to Codd who agreed that her performance as Anya will likely spark some creativity among the meme community. “There’s one [scene] of her where she’s walking down a hall, she has this real [b**tchy] face on,” Sapkota apologetically shares and Codd agrees.

“They took stills from that and literally my face is,” Codd says before contorting her face into a grimace.

The group also touches on ships and the question of which relationships they believe fans will be rooting for the most. They quickly point out Furukawa and Sapkota’s Natsuki and Amesh, as well as Rigney and Benson’s Kevin and Ilonka. But Furukawa has another idea, noting that “I feel like surprisingly it might be Ilonka and Anya.”

The Midnight Club follows a group of young people dealing with terminal illnesses as they decide to live the rest of their days out at Brightcliffe Hospice, a seaside mansion where they gather each night to share stories, but also encounter unusual things ranging to supernatural and beyond. Catch the full video, above, and don’t miss The Midnight Club on Netflix.

The Midnight Club, Streaming now, Netflix