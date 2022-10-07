‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Teases Easter Eggs Fans Should Look Out For

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club, Season 1.]

The Midnight Club has arrived, and while the show may be based on stories by Christopher Pike, there are plenty of sweet hidden treats specifically for fans of Mike Flanagan‘s other projects to uncover.

The co-creator, writer, and director has collaborated with fellow executive producer Trevor Macy on several past projects ranging from The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor to 2021’s impactful Midnight Mass. They’ve also worked on Oculus, Gerald’s Game, Hush, and The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep.

And according to Flanagan, there are gems planted throughout the series, particularly in the form of Easter egg cameos. Attending a press breakfast at the Netflix offices in New York City, TV Insider asked Flanagan and Macy about the hidden details they hope fans find.

They had some interesting answers as Flanagan began, “as far as Easter eggs, you know, you can spot the Lasser Glass [from Oculus] in the show if you haven’t already.”

“I’m not gonna tell you where, but someone will put it up pretty soon,” he followed up, noting that eagle-eyed viewers may spot the piece from his 2014 horror flick. “There are some cameos in the show that are really fun and really hard to find,” Flanagan admitted, “but if you keep your eyes peeled or your ears peeled, you can find Hamish Linklater, Carla Gugino, and Kate Siegel in the show.”

For Flanagan fans, it doesn’t get better than a guest star cameo from franchise vets such as Midnight Mass‘ Linklater as well as Gugino, and the co-creator’s real-life wife, Siegel, who have both been consistent collaborators. Meanwhile, as previously teased, The Midnight Club features easily recognizable Flanagan actors including Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, and Zach Gilford among others who are certain surprises when tuning in.

And along with those supporting roles, Midnight Mass‘s Igby Rigney and Annarah Cymone play club members Kevin and Sandra following their turn as Warren and Leeza in the dark drama. Apart from the cameos, Flanagan points out, “there are a couple little clever turns of phrase and some dialogue that are fun. And I think there are a couple of little nods to [The Fall of the House of] Usher in there. We had a little Poe. But I think that’s about it Easter egg-wise. The mirror is not the easiest thing to spot this time around.”

“Yeah, we’ve had the mirror in everything since,” Macy confirmed.

“It wasn’t quite in the right place to leap out at you, but it’s visible,” Flanagan promises. “You can see it there… But yeah, if you can find Hamish, I think that’s a real Easter hunt victory there.” In other words, get out your magnifying glass because there’s an Easter egg hunt on the horizon. Don’t miss hidden gems for yourself by tuning into series on Netflix.

