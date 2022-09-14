‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale: [Spoiler] Wins Season 17 (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale.]

After a summer of auditions and weeks of captivating qualifiers, America’s Got Talent Season 17 finally has its winner.

The night opened with a performance from America’s Got Talent Season 12 contestants Light Balance followed by the Black Eyed Peas, and the audience was treated to appearances from Henry Winkler, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, and other past AGT contestants throughout the night. Plus, there was a brief mention that AGT could be moving to Peacock next season, which would mark another reality competition series making the big switch to streaming. (Dancing With theStars is the first reality competition series to air live on a steamer. It premieres September 19 on Disney+.)

Ventriloquist Celia Muñoz performed with fellow singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne, who came in second place in AGT Champions, and AGT Season 2 winner Terry Fator. Chapel Hart was joined on stage by the Hootie & the Blowfish alum. Metaphysic and Mike E. Winfield took the stage with previously cut Season 17 comedians Lace Larabee, Mr. Pants, and Don McMillan, as well as comedian Jeff Ross. They all took part in “The Roast of Simon Cowell,” which had the crowd in stitches.

Unsurprisingly, the roast was one of the fan-favorites of the night.

“By far the roast [email protected] is my favorite of the #AGTFinale,” one user tweeted.

“I love @SimonCowell but I love the roast of him more!” wrote another.

When the eliminations came around, Winfield was the first to be cut.

“Mike. E. Winfield needs his own show. Sad to see him go,” said one fan.

Magicians Yu Hojin and Nicolas Ribs, Muñoz, saxophonist Avery Dixon, and singer Sara James also all got the cut.

In the end, the all-female Lebanese dance group The Mayyas was named the winner, landing them with $1 million and the headlining slot at the AGT show in Las Vegas. Pole dancer Kristy Sellars came in second place.

What did you think of the finale? Did your favorite win big? Let us know in the comments, below.