‘FBI: Most Wanted’ First Look: Remy & April Get Fancy for a Gala (PHOTOS)

Dylan McDermott’s getting all dressed up for a charity gala in the October 11 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look!

In “Gold Diggers,” Remy (McDermott) and April (Wendy Moniz), the judge he clashed with then started dating last season, are all dressed up for a charity gala, which you can see in our photos above and below. However, the logline warns us that this episode might not be all smiles for the couple.

According to CBS, “An old friend from Remy’s past shakes up his relationship with April.” And to think — things were going so well for them when we last saw them together at the end of the Season 3 finale! Still, Remy does look happy in the photo below, but let’s just hope that’s not from before things take a turn.

As for their relationship now, “I think Remy’s personal life is a work in progress. Remy is really trying to find love and be in a relationship but is totally obsessed with his job. He’s like a dog with a bone!” McDermott tells TV Insider. “But at the same time, April checks all the boxes. She’s… smart, beautiful, compassionate, and out for justice. I believe Remy really hopes it works out!”

Also coming up in this week’s “Gold Diggers,” the murder of a geology professor leads the Fugitive Task Force to uncover an ancient legend regarding a secret treasure dating to the civil war.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS