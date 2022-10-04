‘Acapulco’ Continues Máximo’s Rags to Riches Story in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is checking back into the Las Colinas Resort as the streamer gears up for Season 2 of Acapulco.

The bilingual comedy led by Eugenio Derbez returns for ten all-new episodes beginning Friday, October 21 with the first installments. Additional episodes will drop each Friday through December 16. Along with looking forward to the show’s return, Apple TV+ is giving fans their first look at the latest chapter of Máximo’s rags to riches story in the Season 2 trailer, above.

Season 2 picks up on the heels of Season 1, as twentysomething Máximo Gallardo’s (Enrique Arrizon) story continues as told through his older self, played by Derbez. When Máximo’s dream of scoring a cabana boy job at Acapulco’s Las Colinas in 1985 is fulfilled, he must contend with the upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home, and a new love interest to rival the girl of his dreams.

With Don Pablo’s (Damián Alcázar) guidance, Máximo sets his sights on one day running the entire Los Colinas operation by becoming owner Diane’s (Jessica Collins) right-hand man. Meanwhile, in the present-day timeline, older Máximo returns to Acapulco in order to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo and confront the unfinished business his younger self left behind. All of this and more is teased in the trailer, above, promising more laughs, some drama, and a dreamy neon-colored trip to the ’80s.

Among the cast joining Derbez, Arrizon, Alcázar, and Collins in Season 2 are costars Fernando Carsa, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Rafael Cebrián, and Carlos Corona. Acapulco is co-created for television by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman. Meanwhile, Chris Harris serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman, Jay Karas, Derbez, Ben Odell, Jason Wang, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum. And Sonia Gambaro is attached as a co-executive producer.

Get a peek at the trailer, above, and don’t miss Acapulco when it returns to Apple TV+ this fall.

Acapulco, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 21, Apple TV+