‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: One Bullet Creates Quite a ‘Mess’ (VIDEO)

In a powerful episode, The Resident shows the impact one bullet has, and TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek offers a look at the “mess,” as Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) calls it.

When Kit overhears Dr. Feldman (Tasso Feldman) on the phone trying to get an operating room, she sends him to OR 1 and takes over scheduling. “Cancel anything in OR 1 and move non-elective surgeries to 2 and 3. And call the chief of surgery, Dr. Sutton, about rescheduling anything non-emergent,” she orders.

Then Kit finds Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) to ask him what happened, since she thought he was on an amputation call. They were, he explains, but after they finished, they heard gunshots and found the victim. They brought him to Chastain in Dr. Cade Sullivan’s (Kaley Ronayne) car. When Kit asks why they didn’t take him to Yates, which was closer, Conrad explains they tried. “We sent the amputation there, but when we called with the gunshot 10 minutes later, Yates said they were diverting. We both know what that means,” he remarks. Yes, Kit does.

Watch the clip above to see why Yates diverted and why Chastain is stuck sucking up the cost of these types of injuries, as well as the bloody mess in the trauma room — and the problems still to come.

In the October 4 “One Bullet,” when a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Meanwhile, Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) is faced with a mandatory drug test, and Padma (Aneesha Joshi) prepares for her C-section.

