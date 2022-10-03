‘Blue’s Clues’ Original Host Steve Burns Returns in Trailer for New Movie (VIDEO)

Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, is starring alongside the other hosts of the show — Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz (Josh) — in Blue’s Big City Adventure., which just released its first trailer.

According to the movie’s synopsis, courtesy of Paramount+, Josh “gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy’s (Brianna Bryan) Broadway musical, and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they skidoo to New York City where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one’s dreams.

“The entire Blue’s Clues crew is reunited for this special movie event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts – Josh, Steve (Steve Burns), and Joe (Donovan Patton) – together for the first time in the Big Apple. follows Josh and the beloved pup as they take a trip to New York City after the former lands an audition for a Broadway musical. When Josh leaves his handy dandy notebook at home, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper embark on a journey to the big city, where they discover someone familiar has been living: Burns, who swaps his signature green striped polo for a more grown-up green striped tie. As a trek across the Big Apple ensues, Josh and Blue meet new friends and discover the magic of music and dance.”

Sit down in your thinking chair and get your handy dandy notebook out because this movie will keep your kids amused long enough for you to write down your grocery or holiday list!

Burns left the show in 2002 (after six years and 100 episodes!), and he posted a video for the 25th anniversary where he apologized to his young (and old, ahem!) viewers for leaving the show so abruptly, and made a lot of his fans weepy in the process. The fictional Steve’s younger brother Joe, played by Donovan Patton, took his place. The show was rebooted to Blue’s Clues & You! in 2019 with current host Dela Cruz.

Since leaving the show, Burns has led his musical talents to his band Steve Burns and the Struggle and in 2020, he appeared on an episode of the TV series Young Sheldon.

Blue’s Big City Adventure, Movie Premiere, Friday, November 18, Paramount+