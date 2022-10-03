Tom Jones is gearing up for a new reimagining on PBS Masterpiece, but before the four-part miniseries arrives, fans are getting their first look with newly-released images.

The adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, tells the story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love. Delighting readers since 1749, Tom Jones will continue to do just that in this television adaptation expected to arrive in 2023.

At the helm as the titular character is Solly McLeod, who stars alongside Sophie Wilde taking on the role of heroine Sophia Western. They’ll be joined by Ted Lasso fan-favorite and Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, who steps into the role of the vengeful and seductive Lady Bellaston. Look out Lady Whistledown, we’re ready for a new high society pot-stirrer on the small screen!

Written for the screen by Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair), Tom Jones is directed by Georgia Parris (Mari) and produced by Benjamin Greenacre. Additional casting for the adaptation includes Pearl Mackie as Honour, James Fleet as Squire Allworthy, Alun Armstrong as Squire Western, Shirley Henderson as Aunt Western, Tamzin Merchant as Aunt Harriet, Julian Rhind-Tutt as Fitzpatrick, and Susannah Fielding as Mrs. Waters.

The series also stars Daniel Rigby as Patridge, James Wilbraham as Blifil, Felicity Montagu as Bridget Allworthy, Janine Fuvitski as Mrs. Wilkins, Dean Lennox Kelly as Black George, and Lucy Fallon as Molly. Tom Jones is executive produced by James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer, Helen Ziegler, Susanne Simpson, Rebecca Eaton, and Polly Hill. Tom Jones is a co-production between Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece.

Stay tuned for more on Tom Jones‘ arrival as 2023 nears.

Tom Jones, Series Premiere, 2023, PBS Masterpiece