Is Daemon Bisexual on ‘House of the Dragon’? Fans Think Deleted Scene Confirms as Much

Attentive viewers saw Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) getting close to a male server in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series. Now, a deleted scene has fans convinced that the former heir to the Iron Throne is bisexual.

In a recent tweet, Twitter user @oochotd shared screenshots from House of the Dragon’s September 25 episode, “The Princess and the Queen,” showing Daemon in a moment of closeness with the male server as he and wife Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) have dinner with Prince Reggio Haratis (Dean Nolan) in Pentos. In those images, it appears that Daemon is whispering something to the server.

“This interaction between Daemon and the server was very interesting,” @oochotd wrote, captioning the images. “Could Daemon be a bi legend?”

A day later, @oochotd posted another screenshot, showing an out-of-focus Daemon in an embrace with the man. “Confirmed from this deleted scene, Daemon Targaryen is a bisexual king,” @oochotd wrote.

Confirmed from this deleted scene, Daemon Targaryen is a bisexual king 😮‍💨 #HouseOfTheDragon https://t.co/LrmnDj6pkS pic.twitter.com/tXgoBDMsyP — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 27, 2022

In the comments of that post, other Twitter users saw the proof in the pudding. “He always viewed sex as pleasurable yet sex in marriage is just duty,” one person wrote. “Daemon Targaryen is open to certain lusts that need fulfilled.”

If they don’t release the longer cut sequences that show Daemon is a bisexual king istg — fede 🏳️‍🌈 laena velaryon’s gf (@ladymultifandom) September 28, 2022

daemon being a canon bisexual makes so much more sense because we are insane and unhinged so true — taenerys 🗯 (@falkring) September 27, 2022

Others didn’t seem to be rejoicing, though. “Daemon is NOT bisexual in the books,” one person wrote, referring to George R. R. Martin’s source material.

“If they don’t include it in the show, it’s just queerbaiting — and why is that even necessary when they have Laenor to work with?” another person tweeted.

Any worship of the violent, temperamental Daemon as a “king” and “legend” is cause for head-scratching — this is a man who killed his first wife after she mocked in impotence, after all. But in a recent interview with GQ, actor Matt Smith said that Daemon’s violence comes from a warped sense of morality.

“I think there’s a sort of inner fragility to him that I was very interested in,” the Doctor Who alum said. “Yes, I do think he is a man that sort of instinctually, naturally, is quite a violent person. But I think there’s a weird sense of morality, and it’s warped, but it is, nevertheless, a sense of morality to him. And sometimes he thinks he’s doing the right thing, however violent and obtuse his behavior may appear. Often, in his head, he‘s doing things for a good cause. So I guess what I‘m saying is, to some level, it‘s not just gratuitous violence. He‘s not violent just to be violent. He‘s violent because he thinks there is a purpose to it, generally speaking.”

