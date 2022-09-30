Could There Be a ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ on the Horizon?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.]

The witches are back! Sanderson sisters, Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) are reuniting once again for Disney+‘s long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, but could a third film be on the horizon?

Below, we’re examining the possibility based on hints dropped in Hocus Pocus 2, so beware of major spoilers ahead.

As fans of the Halloween-y franchise have come to know, the Sanderson sisters are summoned from beyond the grave when a virgin lights a black flame candle. In the first film, that’s Max (Omri Katz), and in Hocus Pocus 2, it’s Becca (Whitney Peak). What follows is the witches wreaking delicious havoc on their old stomping grounds of Salem, Massachusetts.

In the new film, Becca is tricked into lighting a black flame candle by magic shop owner Gilbert (Sam Richardson) who gifts her the item for her sixteenth birthday. His wish to bring back the Sandersons is fulfilled, but not without consequence as the witches put him under a deadline to retrieve spell ingredients.

Ultimately, Becca discovers a power within herself, finding a connection with the Sandersons’ identity as witches, but also choosing to do good with it. When Winifred’s spell to become all-powerful backfires, she’s left to face a potential life without her sisters, and so she relinquishes her book to Becca and has her wish to be reunited with Sarah and Mary granted, seemingly disappearing from the living world.

As Becca urges that Gilbert stay away from black flame candles, he promises to do so, but a post-credit sequence reveals a box on his store shelves labeled, “B.F. #2 Candle,” suggesting he has another summoning item in his midst. Is it a hint that Hocus Pocus will return for another sequel? Gilbert’s black cat Cobweb throws a seemingly knowing glance at the camera before it cuts back to credits, leaving us to wonder.

Perhaps the cat’s likeness to the first film’s fan-favorite talking feline Binx (Jason Marsden) is a sign of things to come? With a black flame candle and the potential for an unwitting virgin to come along and light it, the possibilities for this beloved franchise seem endless. Let us know your thoughts on the post-credit scene and its implications in the comments section below, and relive every fun moment from Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 anytime on Disney+.

