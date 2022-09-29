‘American Horror Story’: FX Sets ‘NYC’ Season, Announces Cast & Premiere

FX is setting its next chapter of American Horror Story, confirming that Season 11 will officially be titled AHS: NYC.

And fans won’t have to wait long for the show’s premiere as AHS: NYC is set to arrive Wednesday, October 19 at 10/9c on FX with each episode streaming next day on Hulu. The 10-episode season will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day followed by two episodes per week each subsequent Wednesday.

No further description for the show’s season story has been shared at this time, but the all-star cast has been unveiled. Among the ensemble featuring some New York City staples are Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare, and Patti LuPone.

All 10 previous installments of American Horror Story are currently available to stream on Hulu. Among the past season titles are Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, Double Feature, and now New York City will join its ranks.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that made its television debut in 2011. Starting out as a limited series production, the horror show quickly transformed into an anthology format to cover new terrifying stories each season. American Horror Story is FX’s longest-running hour-long series in its history and has already been renewed through Season 13.

Stay tuned for more on AHS: NYC as the premiere nears and get a peek at the peculiar tone with the official key art, above. American Horror Story is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt, and Our Lady J, and the show is produced by 20th Television.

American Horror Story: New York City, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, October 19, 10/9c, FX (Next day on Hulu)