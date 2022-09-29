Samantha Bee Producing Kids’ Sketch Show ‘Best Day Ever’

Comedian and TV host Samantha Bee has her next project lined up following the cancelation of her TBS show Full Frontal, and she is aiming for a much younger audience.

According to Variety, Bee and Kristen Everman’s Swimsuit Competition production company is teaming up with Sinking Ship Entertainment to produce a sketch comedy series for kids. Titled Best Day Ever, the single-camera show is said to have a similar style to more adult-orientated sketch shows, like I Think You Should Leave and Key and Peele, but only featuring adults in supporting roles.

The show comes from producer and writer Allana Harkin, who was once part of an all-female comedy troupe with Bee and worked on Full Frontal as a producer, director, and correspondent. No broadcaster is currently attached to the project, but it is expected to be taken out and shopped at the upcoming MIPCOM trade show in Cannes.

“Eleven year old Samantha Bee just blushed so hard she fell off her banana seat bike,” said Bee (via Variety). “Also, she would have killed for a show like this.”

See Also 'Bridge and Tunnel' Canceled After 2 Seasons at EPIX A roundup of all of the shows that are coming to an end this year.

“With Best Day Ever, we are striving to make a dynamic sketch comedy series that brings kids joy, sparks their curiosity, and most importantly, makes them laugh,” added J.J. Johnson, partner and executive producer at Sinking Ship Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to partner with Allana, Samantha, and Kristen, hilarious and talented women who were once hilarious and talented kids.”

Sinking Ship Entertainment has been behind several popular children’s shows, including Ghostwriter, Odd Squad, Giver, The Unlisted, and Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures, which Harkin herself wrote for and lent her voice to. In addition, the company has won 24 Daytime Emmy awards for its various line-up of shows.