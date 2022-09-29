‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Marla Gibbs to Recur as New Intern Simone’s Grandmother

Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up for its 19th season, set to return to ABC on Thursday, October 6, and with it comes a new group of surgical interns, whom viewers will be getting to know over the course of the season.

One of those new interns is Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), who lives in Seattle. The show will follow Simone both at work and at home, as fans will meet her family, including her grandmother, Joyce Ward, who, according to Deadline, will be played by The Jeffersons alum Marla Gibbs. The TV veteran will appear in a multi-episode guest arc.

The introduction of Joyce is likely to provide more insight into Simone’s life and her history with Grey Sloan. According to the official character description, Simone has a painful personal history with the hospital and never wanted to work there due to these traumatic memories. She’s also referred to as “funny, whip-smart, and a high achiever.”

Best known for playing Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, which earned her five Emmy nominations, Gibbs currently has a recurring role on Days of Our Lives as Olivia Price. Her other TV credits include black-ish, The First Family, Passions, and The Hughleys. In 2019, she reprised her role as Florence for ABC’s special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

This isn’t Gibbs’ first foray into the world of Grey’s Anatomy, as she has previously had guest arcs on the medical drama’s spinoff Station 19. In addition, she has appeared in another Shondaland drama, Scandal.

Joining Floyd as Grey Sloan’s new interns are Harry Shum Jr. as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, and Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda.