Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Natural History Series ‘Predators’

Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy is set to narrate the upcoming natural history series Predators, a co-production between the U.K.’s Sky Studios and Netflix.

The six-part series will debut in December and follows five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The episodes will feature polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania.

“This series celebrates some of the most exhilarating and impressive animals on Earth, whilst recognizing the impact of climate change on their lives and habitats,” said Poppy Dixon, Sky’s Director of Documentaries and Factual. “To bring Predators to life with one of the UK’s most gifted and reputable talents, who has a passion for environmental causes, is a great pleasure.”

Hardy, known for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Dunkirk, currently serves as an Ambassador for The Prince’s Trust and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. In the past, he served as the President of Hari Budha Magar’s Gurkha Everest Expedition, as well as a Patron for Expedition 8848, which helps educate today’s youth on the effects of climate change and protecting the planet’s future.

Vanessa Coates serves as showrunner for the series, with Dan Smith directing. It is produced by True to Nature and Sky Studios, in association with Netflix. The series launches on Sky Nature and Sky’s streaming platform NOW in December. A Netflix release date has not yet been announced.

In addition to his movie roles, Hardy has also appeared in television series, such as Peaky Blinders and Taboo. He also narrated the Prime Video documentary All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.