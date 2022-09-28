Ana de Armas Goes ‘Blonde,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ Finale, Keeping Venice Afloat, Reliving the Iran Hostage Crisis, ‘Abbott’ vs. Charter School

Ana de Armas performs a remarkable transformation as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s controversial Blonde. FX/Hulu’s Reservation Dogs ends its second season with an emotional road trip. Documentaries include a Nova report on efforts to keep Venice from sinking, and a two-night HBO special revisiting the 1979-81 Iranian hostage crisis. Abbott Elementary drops in on a neighboring charter school and tries not to lose hope.

Netflix

Blonde

Movie Premiere

This blonde most definitely does not have more fun. Neither does the filmgoer in Andrew Dominik’s grueling wallow in psychosexual misery, whose primary asset is Ana de Armas (Knives Out), heartbreaking and stunning as she astonishingly transforms into movie icon Marilyn Monroe. Some 60 years after her untimely death at 36, Marilyn continues to fascinate, and while Blonde (based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, and most definitely not a traditional biopic) accentuates the cruelty and abuse the former Norma Jeane suffered while maintaining her glamorous sex-symbol Hollywood persona, de Armas mostly maintains her dignity with an emotionally committed performance. Bobby Cannavale (as never-named baseball legend Joe DiMaggio) and Adrien Brody (as sensitive playwright Arthur Miller) are the primary “daddy” figures in her troubled romantic life. If screenwriter-director Dominik had matched his star in restraint, Blonde might not feel like such an ordeal to sit through.

Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs

Season Finale

The second season of the exceptional dramedy about a quartet of Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma ends on a memorably moving note, as the friends decide to honor their late friend Daniel after reading the time-capsule letter he wrote as a high-school freshman. It won’t surprise fans to learn that fulfilling Daniel’s dreams involves California and the ocean, and the ensuing road trip is just the thing to bring Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Alora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Cheese (Lane Factor) back together. Their odyssey is spiritual, emotional, and mystical, but always laced with humor and mutual love.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

NOVA

Special

One of the world’s most romantic cities, Venice is in danger of being swamped for good in the face of rising sea levels and sinking lands. Nova explores the dilemma by focusing on engineering solutions, including controversial high-tech flood gates that are being used with mixed success to keep the streets and canals from overrunning with water in Nova: Saving Venice.

Courtesy of HBO

Hostages

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

In four chapters over two nights (concluding Thursday), this documentary revisits the 444-day ordeal after Iranian student activists took over the U.S. embassy in November 1979, taking more than 60 Americans hostage. Hostages provides context to the conflict, tracing the complicated relationship between the nations before and after the U.S.-backed Shah of Iran fled the country and a new Islamic regime led by hard-liner Ayatollah Khomeini came into power, sanctioning the embassy siege and leading to a standoff lasting more than a year.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

“A bit much is kind of my brand,” concedes incurable optimist Janine (Quinta Brunson), the teacher of our dreams, as she refuses to lose hope in the future of her underfunded public school. Not easy after she and her fellow teachers pay an unexpected visit to a neighboring charter school that has all the perks — computers, decent air conditioning — that Abbott sorely lacks. To realize her goal, Janine first will need to pry precious grant funds from principal Ava (Janelle James), who’s conducting a Shark Tank-like competition among the staff. There’s a great running gag involving Barbara’s (Sheryl Lee Ralph) celebrity malapropisms, and what’s with the doppelgänger of Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), glaring at her from the other school?

Inside Wednesday TV: