‘9-1-1’ Recap: Hen Has a Major Decision to Make

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 2 “Crash & Learn.”]

Captain Henrietta Wilson has a nice ring to it, but as Aisha Hinds’ character learns in the latest 9-1-1 episode, there are only so many hours in the day for even her to excel at everything on her plate. Still, we loved seeing Hen in the leadership role with Bobby (Peter Krause) gone, so let’s hope that’s not the last of it.

Hen easily takes charge during calls (but hates being called “Cap”) and uses the Reminders app on her phone more than anyone on the planet to make sure she studies for med school finals, gets breakfast ready for her son, and is on time for shifts. Following Bobby’s suggestion, Buck (Oliver Stark) asks her at one point if she’s at ease; but clearly, she’s not.

Considering these finals decide if she gets into her third year of medical school, Chimney (Kenneth Choi), who brings her chamomile tea as she fills out extra paperwork after a call, wonders why she agreed to be captain. “I got this,” she insists. But for Hen, “I got this” means napping in the truck, mixing some things up while going over stuff with a classmate, food wrappers piling up in the car, studying, interrupting time with Karen (Tracie Thoms), and diagnosing minor problems with a patient rather than focusing on the scissors in his body.

And then, on her way home from her neurology exam (which she was the last to finish), Hen falls asleep at the wheel. No one’s injured, nor does she crash, but it’s troubling. Not knowing what happened but seeing how exhausted her wife is, Karen worries that she shouldn’t have talked herself into the captain’s chair. It’s only a few more days, Hen says, and Bobby will be back soon.

But as Hen’s leaving work, one of her instructors at the medical school calls. And when she gets home, she finds out she forgot to bring her son to a robotics meet; thankfully, Karen handled it. When her wife notices how upset she looks, Hen confesses she failed. At? “Everything,” she cries. Later, after getting some sleep, Hen reveals she failed neurology, and her instructor thinks she should repeat her second year. But she can’t do it, she explains to Karen. The past few weeks almost killed her. And that’s when she admits she fell asleep at the wheel. As Karen sees it, Hen has to choose: doctor or paramedic. “You can’t be both anymore. This family needs you too much,” she says.

What will Hen choose? Given this is 9-1-1, following the 118, and we haven’t heard about a 9-1-1: Medical School spinoff led by Hinds, it seems pretty clear what her decision will be.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox