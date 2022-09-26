In the sixth season of 9-1-1, firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) is trying to find some peace. And so is Stark himself, apparently, by escaping into some good television.

When TV Insider caught up with Stark to find out what’s in store for his character on the Fox first-responder series — he wants to be captain sooner rather than later, and he’s trying not to repeat his mistakes when it comes to his love life — we also had to pick the actor’s brain on what he’s binging from TV right now. It’s all a part of TV Insider’s new series, “What’s in Your Queue?” which lets small-screen stars fan out over their favorite shows old, new, and somewhere in-between.

Like many of us at TV Insider, Stark is hooked on The Bear, House of the Dragon, and Our Flag Means Death. He finds Hulu’s culinary drama The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, “so watchable and gritty and raw,” noting, “you really feel like you’re in the kitchen with them, which at certain points can be really stressful, but it’s the kind of stress and anxiety-inducing I really enjoy.”

As a proud Game of Thrones fan, Stark says watching the first episode of the HBO prequel, “felt like I was watching the old school Game of Thrones. I just think it perfectly has captured that world and continued the mythology.”

Of Our Flag Means Death, the 9-1-1 star gushes, “it really makes you laugh but then it’s also heartwarming and moves you and you fall in love with all of the characters, even though they’re these pirates that have been cobbled together and with a not really great captain.” Bonus for Stark? He’s friends with some of the cast members of the HBO Max comedy!

