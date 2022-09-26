Jimmy Kimmel in Brooklyn, An Australian Origin Story, Chefs in the Wild, CBS Soap-Opera Crossover

Jimmy Kimmel takes his ABC late-night show cross-country to his home turf of Brooklyn for a week’s worth of shows. Streamer Acorn TV presents an origin story for the Indigenous Australian detective Jay Swan in Mystery Road: Origin. A Hulu cooking series sends chefs into the wilds of British Columbia to forage for ingredients. CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful opens its 36th season with a crossover, welcoming characters from The Young and the Restless.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For the sixth time, Jimmy Kimmel travels East for a weeklong stay, reconnecting with his Brooklyn roots as he welcomes guests to the Howard Gilman Opera House stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. (We assume sidekick Guillermo arrives intact from his comedically indulgent cross-country bus tour.) Amy Schumer and fellow late-night talker Charlamagne Tha God are Kimmel’s guests on Monday, with music from Run The Jewels. Among those appearing during the week: Kimmel’s late-night idol David Letterman, SNL alum Tracy Morgan, Mila Kunis, Ramy star Ramy Youssef, Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman and Paul Simon as guest and musical guest.

Mystery Road: Origin

The award-winning Australian crime drama jumps back to 1999 to provide the origin story of Aboriginal detective Jay Swan in a six-part series (two episodes a week) created by and starring Indigenous talent. Mark Coles Smith takes over the role previously played over two seasons by Aaron Pedersen, when the young constable starts his career in the same Outback town where he grew up. As he reconnects with his estranged family, Jay crosses paths with a gang of robbers who may be associated with the Sons of the Soil, known for drug dealing and white supremacy.

Chefs vs. Wild

A mash-up of cooking and nature-adventure genres, this competition series sends two accomplished chefs in each episode (two a week) into the wilds of the British Columbia coast where they seek raw ingredients to help them prepare a five-star meal in a “wilderness kitchen.” Battling harsh weather and rugged terrain, the chefs in the first two episodes hope to impress judges Kiran Jethwa and Valerie Segrest with their way around an elk.

The Bold and the Beautiful

A daytime tradition billed as the “most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world,” B&B opens its 36th season by crossing over with its companion series, The Young and the Restless. Melody Scott Thomas, as Y&R’s Nikki Newman, visits L.A. from Genoa City to get dirt on her nemesis, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), while settling unfinished business with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

NCIS

A change-of-pace episode focuses on Tim McGee (Sean Murray) in his “school dad” mode, going way out of his comfort zone by attending a “Fantasy Football & Fathers Night” with other dads from his children’s school, despite his almost complete ignorance of the sport. His goal: to get intel on one of the parents, who’s tied to a break-in at a government storage bunker that resulted in murder.

