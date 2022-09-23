‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’ Contestant George Ward aka Cherry Valentine Dies at 28

George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., has died. He was 28.

The death was confirmed by Ward’s agent, Emma Bunning, who provided a statement to Variety from the drag star’s family. ‘It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” reads the statement. “This will come as a profound shock to most people [and] we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.”

“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same,” the statement continued. “We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.”

A cause of death has not been revealed.

After being raised in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the Traveller community, Ward left when he was 18 to pursue a career as a mental health nurse. Following his stint on Drag Race, Ward hosted the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud, where he opened up about growing up in the Traveller community.

“As his agent, it goes without saying that my heart is broken,” Bunning told Variety. “George was a truly special person with enormous talent and a bright future ahead. He lit up a room, touched so many peoples lives and few could forget his infectious laugh which I will miss terribly.”

RuPaul also offered condolences, tweeting, “So sad to hear. A bright star and a lovely person. @TheCValentin Always in our hearts.”