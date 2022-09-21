‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast to Reunite in ‘Axel Foley’ Sequel on Netflix

The cast of Netflix‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is expanding as several original stars join the roster.

The streamer officially announced that Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot have all been added to the cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the fourth entry into the film franchise. Together, these stars will reunite with Eddie Murphy who is reprising his role as Axel Foley.

No details about the film’s plot have been disclosed at this time, but the film from director Mark Molloy and writer Will Beall (Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Gangster Squad), is currently in production. The cast includes the previously-announced Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige.

The original Beverly Hills Cop debuted in 1984 and followed Murphy’s Foley as a Detroit cop pursuing a murder investigation that leads him out west where he encounters a very different kind of culture in Beverly Hills. Reinhold’s Detective Billy Rosewood, Reiser’s Jeffrey Friedman, and Pinchot’s Serge were all featured in the original film, appearing in additional entries (1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II and 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III) of the years.

Beverly Hills: Axel Foley is executive produced by Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic. Meanwhile, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Eddie Murphy. Attached as a co-producer is Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Melissa Reid.

Stay tuned to see what else is in store for the eagerly awaited flick as it continues to take shape at Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, Movie Premiere, TBA, Netflix