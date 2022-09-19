‘Let The Right One In’: Sink Your Teeth Into Showtime’s New Trailer (VIDEO)

The full-length trailer for Showtime‘s series adaptation of Let The Right One has arrived and if you thought raising a preteen is hard, just wait until you see what it’s like raising a preteen vampire.

The very first snippet of the preview shows Mark (Demián Bichir) dragging a knife against his skin and cutting it, which judging from the premise, probably means he’s making dinner for his kid (which is a lot more work than just, you know, boiling some water for mac-n-cheese). We then see the young girl chugging blood from a milk gallon, and she then asks her dad “You OK?” which seems to indicate she’s pretty considerate for a vampire. That’s some good parenting right there.

Showtime’s horror drama is inspired by the original 2004 hit Swedish novel of the same name, which was adapted first into a film in Sweden in 2008. In 2010, it was adapted into a movie in the U.S. with the name Let Me In, starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloë Grace Moretz.

The latest iteration for the small screen centers on Mark and daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), the latter who, 10 years earlier, was turned into a vampire. Kept indoors since age 12, Eleanor is completely confined and only able to go out at night, while her father seeks out human blood to keep her alive.

“With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength, and compassion,” reads the synopsis. In addition to Bichir and Baez, Let the Right One In stars Anika Noni Rose, Mamie Gummer, Kevin Carroll, and Nick Stahl.

Bichir recently opened up about the new series to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “This is the story of a father and his daughter and all the obstacles they have to conquer and overcome in order to keep themselves alive … to me, this story goes beyond any vampire story. To me, this is about many other things that we’re actually experiencing. It’s about how difficult it is in any society for anyone to be different and to try to fit in.”

Watch the full trailer above and stay tuned for more on the series.

Let The Right One In, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 9,10/9c, Showtime