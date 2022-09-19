Will Rachel Recchia have a ring on her finger and be ready to plan a wedding to Tino by the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 finale? In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, she is worried.

“Waking up today, I’ve been reflecting on how far I’ve come, and Tino’s the only one here. This is the day I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” Rachel admits as she gets ready.

See Also Ranking the 10 Shortest Relationships From 'The Bachelorette' Two couples from the ABC show didn’t even make it to the ‘After the Final Rose’ special.

“I’ve been through a lot. And no matter what you still do have that little bit of doubt in your head. This is a really big step. I mean, he says he’s ready for an engagement, but it is kind of looking him in the face at this point and I think people can get scared,” she continues. Watch the clip above for more.

In the three-hour second part of the Season 19 finale on September 20, Rachel is down to the 28-year-old general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California, and Gabby Windey is down to 29-year-old Erich, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey. But will they find lifelong love? Will both end up engaged? Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio. Plus, the new Bachelor will make his debut and there will be a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience.

The Bachelorette, Season 19 Finale, Tuesday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC