Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Tennis, Sets Last ATP Event

Roger Federer has announced his retirement.

The tennis great shared the news himself, in a lengthy message (which you can watch in full below) posted on social media. “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said.

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” he continued, calling it “a bittersweet decision.”

Federer went on to thank his family, former coaches, team, sponsors, and fans. “I would also like to thank my competitors on the court. I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget. We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels,” he said.

“Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you,” he concluded.

Federer began his tennis career in 1996 and won both singles and doubles titles in 1998 at Wimbledon. His first Grand Slam title came in 2003 at Wimbledon. He has won over 103 ATP single titles, with 65 straight wins on grass coming from 2003-2008. He ended 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2009 ranked No. 1.

The Laver Cup will take place from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25. It is an international men’s team tournament between Team Europe and Team World. Federer will be playing for Team Europe, which also includes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.