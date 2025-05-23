French Open Tennis TV Schedule & Preview

A new era begins on the red clay courts of Roland-Garros in Paris.

Rafael Nadal, 14-time champion at the French Open, has retired, leaving the door open for the next great tennis king of France.

In the men’s draw, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz enters with strong momentum, having secured titles in Monte Carlo and Rome. His path to the final appears favorable, potentially avoiding top contenders like Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner until the later rounds. Sinner, currently ranked world No. 1, faces a challenging route, including a possible quarterfinal clash with Jack Draper.

On the women’s side, No. 5 seed Iga Świątek (pictured above) aims for a fourth consecutive French Open title. Świątek’s draw includes formidable opponents such as Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka, the latter seeking her first Roland-Garros final appearance and entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed. Other notable contenders include Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina and rising star Mirra Andreeva.

It’s also a new era for Roland-Garros on TV, as Warner Bros. Discovery outlets TNT, truTV, Max and Bleacher Report begin a 10-year U.S. broadcast agreement.

TNT and truTV have daily live tournament coverage and every match from every court streams live on Max. truTV’s The Rally at Roland-Garros gives viewers a blend of studio analysis and live match commentary capturing the best moments from multiple courts each day.

Roland-Garros 2025: French Open TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. Max has live streaming coverage of all courts beginning typically at 5a/4a c.

Sunday, May 25 – Saturday, May 31

5a/4a c: Rounds 1, 2, 3 Men’s & Women’s Singles, TNT

5a/4a c: The Rally at Roland-Garros, truTV

Sunday, June 1 & Monday, June 2

5a/4a c: Featured Round 4: Men’s & Women’s Singles on Court Philippe-Chatrier, TNT

5a/4a c: Featured Round 4: Men’s & Women’s Singles on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, truTV

Tuesday, June 3 & Wednesday, June 4

5a/4a c: Men’s or Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, TNT

5a/4a c: Men’s & Women’s Doubles/Mixed Doubles, truTV

2/1c: Men’s or Women’s Singles Quarterfinals, truTV

Thursday, June 5

5a/4a c: Men’s Doubles Semifinals, truTV

6a/5a c: Mixed Doubles Final, TNT

9a/8a c: Women’s Singles Semifinals, TNT

Friday, June 6

5a/4a c: Women’s Doubles Semifinals, truTV

7:30a/6:30a c: Men’s Singles Semifinals, TNT

Saturday, June 7

8a/7a c: Women’s Singles Final & Men’s Doubles Final, TNT & truTV

Sunday, June 8

5a/4a c: Women’s Doubles Final & Men’s Singles Final, TNT & truTV