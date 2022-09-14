We’ve reached the end of the line. Tonight, one lucky act will be named the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 17.

The 11 finalists gave it their all in the final live performance show of the season on Tuesday, September 13. And now, the hopefuls will find out who viewers chose during the America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale on September 14. The episode kicks off at 8/7c on NBC.

Saxophonist Avery Dixon, country music trio Chapel Hart, rocker Drake Milligan, magician Yu Hojin, singer Sara James, magician Nicolas Ribs, dance group The Mayyas, AI performers Metaphysic, comedian Mike E. Winfield, pole dancer Krysty Sellars, and ventriloquist Celia Muñoz could all go home victorious tonight.

We want to know: If you had it your way, who would win?

Here, scroll through the final AGT performances, and let us know your final pick in the below poll. And be sure to tune in for the live finale, featuring judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara and hosted by Terry Crews.

Avery Dixon

Dixon’s last performance was “Ain’t Nobody.”

Drake Milligan

The country crooner sang another original called “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”

Nicolas Ribs

The French magician incorporated artwork his daughter drew for him when she was 7 years old into his final act.

Sara James

The young singer sang everyone’s current favorite song: Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

Metaphysic

All of the judges — and Elvis Presley — got involved in Metaphysic’s final performance.

Chapel Hart

The high-energy country trio wowed with an original song called “American Pride.”

Kristy Sellars

Her signature video projections behind her, the pole dancer performed one last number to “Leave a Light On” by Tom Walker.

Yu Hojin

The magician recapped his AGT journey in his final magic act on the show.

Mike E. Winfield

The laughs were abundant in the stand-up comedian’s final set on the AGT stage.

Celia Muñoz

Muñoz was eliminated from the competition after August 23 live performances, but Vergara saved her in the September 7 episode, allowing the ventriloquist to compete in the finale. Her last act was a spiritual one, with Muñoz dressed as a fortune teller.

The Mayyas

The Lebanese dance group delivered their final stunning visuals with the help of white feathered fans and glowing orbs.

Who was your favorite of the night? Does one act’s performances from the whole season stand out to you? Cast your votes in the poll, below, and keep your fingers crossed for your favorites tonight.

America’s Got Talent, Season 17 Finale, Wednesday, September 14, 8/7c, NBC