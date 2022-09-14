According to the trailer for Hilary Swank’s new ABC drama, “Alaska has a funny way of revealing things to you. Outsiders come to disappear or to reinvent themselves.”

Alaska Daily, from Tom McCarthy, follows Swank’s Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

“You’re a born reporter. You’re one of the best,” Stanley Cornik (Jeff Perry) explains when he offers her a job. “Cold case in Alaska. She went missing two years ago. Her death is part of a pattern, the murder of indigenous women.” But “I’m one reporter. You don’t need me,” Eileen argues. Stanley disagrees: “You break big stories, Eileen. We’re just missing too much.”

Once in Alaska, she finds out she’s working with Rosalind “Roz” Friendly (Grace Dove). Eileen says she works alone, but as Roz points out, “do you know anything about Alaska?” Watch the trailer above for more about their investigation and Eileen’s move to Alaska.

Alaska Daily also stars Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.

McCarthy is creator and executive producer. Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News), Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News), and showrunner Peter Elkoff also serve as executive producers.

Alaska Daily, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 10/9c, ABC