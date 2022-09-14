‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Adds Leslie Odom Jr. & More as Guest Stars

School’s almost back in session for Abbott Elementary as the ABC comedy prepares for Season 2 and the Emmy-winning fan-favorite will welcome some famous faces.

Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr., Euphoria‘s Lauren Weedman, and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Keyla Monterroso Mejia are officially boarding the show in guest-starring roles. They’ll play a part in the continued story of Abbott’s teachers who are still dedicated to their students and school despite the odds stacked against them.

Among the characters that fans can anticipate is Odom Jr.’s Draemond, he is the owner of a string of charter schools in the area who pays a visit to Abbott. Meanwhile, comedian, actress, and playwright Weedman will feature as Kristin Marie, a tough-talking teacher from a neighboring school who bears a striking resemblance to one of Abbott’s own.

And Mejia has been cast as Ashley, a teacher’s aide at Abbott whose go-with-the-flow attitude will contribute to classroom chaos. Together, they’ll be woven into Abbott’s world set in the Philadelphia public school system.

Set to return Wednesday, September 21, Abbott Elementary‘s roster of guest stars hasn’t been specifically attached to any episodes quite yet, but stay tuned for a peek at when they’ll arrive as the season unfolds. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the guest stars will join her along with primary cast members Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis.

Don’t miss the guest stars or a single laugh when Abbott Elementary returns this fall on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 9/8c, ABC