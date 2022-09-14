Kel Mitchell Talks ‘Emmys’ Reunion With Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson went heavy on the nostalgia as he hosted the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony on Monday, September 12, but perhaps the best moment of all was a reunion with his Good Burger co-star Kel Mitchell.

The moment came during a segment at the orchestra bar, where Obi-Wan Kenobi star Kumail Nanjiani played the “honorary bartender.” In the skit, Thompson approached a man slumped over at the end of the bar. That man turned out to be Thompson’s long-time collaborator, Mitchell, who said, “You know what… can I get a good burger.”

Thompson responded in kind by saying, “Let’s make it two good burgers,” before throwing some kung-fu moves and teasing, “The sequel coming at ya!”

Mitchell and Thompson starred in the popular Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2000 and the 1997 cult favorite film Good Burger. For the past year, Thompson has been hinting at a Good Burger sequel, previously telling The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon that they are “working harder on it than ever.”

As for Mitchell, he was more than happy to appear at the Emmys for the surprise reunion, even agreeing to forgo the red carpet. “They had to hide me the whole time while I was here,” Mitchell told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was ready to walk the carpet and everything, but they were like, ‘No, let’s hide you.’ That way it could be a big moment. But, yeah, man, it was really fun. We knew the audience would like that.”

However, as much as Mitchell enjoyed his reunion with Thompson, his favorite moment of the night was Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. “I mean, that speech was just so heartwarming,” Mitchell said. “That was a beautiful moment, and I love that show, too. Abbott Elementary is amazing.”