“Three squads, three hours, one case.” And so Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) introduces the full-length trailer for the Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover that will kick off the three seasons on September 22.

“I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says, which is “just like old times,” Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) remarks to his former partner.

The trailer, which you can watch above, offers a look at the case, the various team-ups, Stabler getting in Nolan Price’s (Hugh Dancy) face, and much more. “You need to get this conviction. How you convict him, I don’t really care,” Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) makes clear. Plus, see Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish, exiting this season) in action — and danger! Could we be seeing the beginnings of her exit storyline?

For the three-show crossover, Law & Order and Organized Crime are swapping time slots. As it begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, in his first L&O episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy and ADA Nolan Price seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

See Also 'Law & Order' Boss Previews 'All-Star' 3-Show Crossover The original series and spinoffs 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' are kicking off their new seasons with a major event.

And viewers should note that there will be no credits or title sequences at the top of the 9/8c and 10/9c hours. You’ll want to DVR all three shows if you’re going to watch delayed.

Law & Order–SVU–Organized Crime, Premiere Crossover, Thursday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC