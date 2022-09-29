Sadistic, centuries-old bloodsucker Lestat de Lioncourt has “embraced his life as a monster” in Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. So says Sam Reid, who plays the famed character from the late author’s iconic 1976 novel. (Tom Cruise brought Lestat to “life” in the 1994 film.)

In the opener of this stunning adaptation, Lestat turns New Orleans businessman Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) into his eternal companion. “He falls fatally in love,” explains Reid of the romance. “Louis also reminds Lestat of a past love that he has some unresolved issues with. And, of course, he’s beautiful. Lestat loves beautiful things.”

See Also Roush Review: AMC's Seductive 'Interview With the Vampire' Has Passionate Bite A lavish adaptation of Anne Rice's 'Interview with the Vampire' delivers Gothic supernatural thrills with extravagant erotic tension and existential angst.

The couple is joined by impetuous adolescent vamp Claudia (Bailey Bass), who proves just as lethal as one of her surrogate fathers.

“Claudia has the knack for killing that Louis lacks,” offers Reid. But neither Lestat’s paternal pride — nor his place in Louis’ heart — is immortal. “Lestat loves to play ‘happy family’ as long as they [follow] his rules. When those rules are questioned, he doesn’t want to play anymore.”

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 2, 10/9c, AMC