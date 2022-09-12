Who Is 2022 Emmys Announcer Sam Jay? Get to Know the TV Writer & Comedian

The 74th Annual Emmys are in full swing, and while the ceremony is being steered by host Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), he has some help in keeping the night moving.

Along with DJ Zedd, the 2022 Emmys are being brought to life with the help of announcer Sam Jay, whose role is to make the ceremony lively with fun facts and exciting introductions of presenters during TV’s biggest night. And while Thompson may be familiar to viewers as SNL‘s longest-running cast member, the slightly less recognizable Jay also hails from the NBC comedy sketch show.

The comedian served as a writer on the long-running series from 2018 through 2021, writing episodes for hosts ranging from Timothée Chalamet and John Mulaney to Donald Glover, among others. Her other television writing credits include That Damn Michael Che, Bust Down, and her HBO Max series, Pause with Sam Jay.

In Pause With Sam Jay, Jay covers a variety of trending topics in culture for the week including race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion, and more. She’s also the creator and star of Peacock’s Bust Down, which debuted in 2022.

You may have also seen her onscreen in other titles including Flatbush Misdemeanors, Shrill, Broad City, and Nobodies, among others.

What did you think of Sam Jay’s performance? Let us know in the comments below.