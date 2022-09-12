Who Will Win ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions? (POLL)

Jeopardy! officially returns to TV for Season 39 and as we welcome the beloved game show back to our screens, we can’t help but anticipate the upcoming Tournament of Champions which will be packed with plenty of fan-favorite competitors.

Whether you’re rooting for seeded champions like Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Mattea Roach, or eager to cheer on players such as Ryan Long and Christine Whelchel, it’s an extravaganza that can’t be missed.

Among the additional players returning are Eric Ahasic, Sam Buttrey, Brian Chang, Jonathan Fisher, John Focht, Andrew He, Jackie Kelly, Zach Newkirk, Maureen O’Neil, Tyler Rhode, Courtney Shah, Margaret Shelton, Jaskara Singh, and Megan Wachpress.

Beginning Monday, October 31, the quarterfinals round will kick off with the majority of competitors facing off, along with two yet-to-be-identified Second Chance Tournament winners in the mix. In the semifinals round, the winners from the quarterfinals will play alongside the seeded champions, Amodio, Roach, and Schneider as they battle for spots in the finals. From there a champion of the tournament will be crowned.

The question is, who will reign supreme? There are certainly a few standouts, considering Schneider, Amodio, Roach, and Long broke into the top ten most consecutive games won category during their Season 38 runs. The seeded champs also broke the top ten all-time winnings category, solidifying their spots in Jeoaprdy! history.

So, will one of these three competitors to beat take home top honors, or will there be a surprise among the ranks with an unexpected champion collecting the tournament crown? Only time will tell, but we want to hear from you. Let us know which champion you think will win the tournament in the poll below, and sound off in the comments section.

Jeopardy!, Tournament of Champions, Begins Monday, October 31, Check your local listings