‘Jeopardy!’ Season 39: Could November 8 Episode Be Epic Matchup?

Jeopardy! fans could be in for an epic matchup once the Tournament of Champions for Season 39 arrives.

The latest season of the fan-favorite game show kicks off on Monday, September 12, but the coveted Tournament of Champions will begin a little later on Monday, October 31. During the tournament’s run, there will be one special episode airing that will hold no weight on the competition’s outcome.

And according to executive producer Michael Davies, it’s liable to “break the internet.” In a recent installment of the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast, Davies teased that the episode would pay tribute to the late longtime host Alex Trebek on the second anniversary of his death.

But apart from promising some excitement, further details about the episode weren’t shared. Still, some fans are pointing out some interesting crossover between Davies’ language discussing the special episode and a reference he made to an unaired practice match between champions Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach, all of whom will advance directly to the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions.

Some sleuthy fans are beginning to wonder if the special episode airing Tuesday, November 8, will, in fact, be the unaired practice match between the three Jeopardy! superstars. It’s certainly a possibility, but only time will tell for certain.

Until then, speculation abounds online among viewers as one fan posted to Reddit, “Given that Davies suggested ‘breaking the internet’ with regards to their Election Day plans, I have to suspect that he’s thinking of running an exhibition match with Matt, Amy & Mattea between the quarter finals & semi finals, which could be fun!”

While the Tournament of Champions runs its first round of games leading up to election day, the following installments will feature the semi-finals, where Matt, Amy, and Mattea will enter the competition. It’s shaping up to be a fierce run with some of Jeopardy!‘s most skilled players to date. Stay tuned to see how everything plays out when the show returns this fall, and let us know what you think about the show’s possible match between Amy, Mattea, and Matt in the comments, below.

Jeopardy!, Season 39 Premieres Monday, September 12, Check your local listings