‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Trailer Has Us Worried About Captain Bobby Nash (VIDEO)

9-1-1 is kicking off its sixth season with a major disaster — a blimp! — and with one of the 118’s own in some serious trouble.

The new trailer for the Fox first responder drama offers a look at some of the calls the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers will be dealing with, as well as a look at Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Gabrielle Carteris as one of the blimp captains.

The video offers a look at Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) trying to calm everyone down in the middle of the emergency (much easier said than done) as well as Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) taking control and giving out orders. But what really has us worried: Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) saying “Losing someone out there is never easy,” and Athena yelling for Bobby. Watch it above.

That blimp disaster certainly seems to look like exactly what co-showrunner Kristen Reidel told TV Insider she wanted this season after last spring’s finale. “Our hope is… to have a season like what we did in Season 3, to have a large-scale disaster like that, because I do think that the tsunami was the best disaster we ever did,” she said.

9-1-1 also stars Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 8/7c, Fox