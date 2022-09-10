Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters in a sequel to the beloved Hocus Pocus movie coming just in time for this Halloween season and streaming on Disney+. The streamer released the official Hocus Pocus 2 trailer during the D23 expo on Friday, September 9.

The trailer starts out with the creepy reverend yelling “I banish thee from Salem forever!” as we see three young girls fleeing into the forest. A screeching bird turns into a witch who informs the girls “They were right to fear thee, magic has a way of uniting.” That witch is none other than Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. While we still don’t know her character’s name, the trailer reveals she is the witch who gives the young Sanderson sisters the living book of spells — the key to their magic powers.

Jump to a short 370 years later, and we are introduced to shopkeeper (Sam Richardson) bequeathing the black flame candle to two teenage girls, played by Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl) and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), who unwittingly summon Winifred Sanderson and her sisters, Sarah and Mary, back from the dead.

“Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!” Midler proclaims in her recognizable Winifred howl. The three witches have some soul-stealing to do if they plan on living past sunrise, and it’s up to the high school girls to stop them. The movie premieres Friday, September 30 on Disney+.

The sequel also stars Doug Jones, Lilia Buckingham, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. The OG Hocus Pocus is about a curious youngster who moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. When it was released in 1993, it was not a box office blockbuster, losing Disney around $16.5 million. It has since become a beloved Halloween cult classic.

Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard). Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus), and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted) serve as executive producers.

Hocus Pocus 2, Premieres Friday, September 30, Disney+