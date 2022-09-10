‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Will a Fortune Telling Machine Lead to a Breakup?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5 “L-O-V-E.”]

Things seemed to be going well for Bree (Emilie Ullerup) and Luke (Stephen Huszar) so far on Chesapeake Shores, as with the other couples, so of course something had to happen to change things up. And in the latest episode, it’s a fortune telling machine and the fallout when she thinks he pulled a pranked on her.

After Luke finds a Mr. Mystic and sets it up at the Arcade section of the festival — the most romantic night in Chesapeake Shores, treated like Valentine’s Day — Bree gives it a whirl. “The love of your life is right before your eyes,” her fortune reads, and she thinks he planted it. Then his fortune reads the same thing, and she definitely thinks he arranged the cards. Blame Mr. Mystic, he insists.

When Bree tells Jess (Laci J Mailey) that she thinks Luke fixed the machine so they’d get the same fortune, her sister thinks it’s sweet. But to Bree, it’s also very forward, and now she wonders if he wants to take their relationship to the next level. When she takes Jess’ advice and tries to talk to him at dinner, it doesn’t go well — especially after he brings up taking her up on her offer to sleep on her couch as he continues to look for an apartment. Luke against insists he didn’t plant the fortunes; he just didn’t shuffle them better before putting them into the machine. She pushes, he again says he didn’t do it, and he ends up walking away.

But then Kevin (Brendan Penny) and Sarah (Jessica Sipos) tell Bree that they both got the same fortune, as did Abby (Meghan Ory). Bree goes to see Luke and wonders if that may be the only fortune in the machine, but he says they’re all different and now he’s shuffled them. The first ones seem to have just been stacked. Bree admits she might have come on a little strong and has trust issues. So does he, Luke tells her, but they can’t work on them together because his issues are with people who don’t trust him. And with that, he again walks away from her and their future is looking bleak.

Elsewhere for the O’Briens:

Mick (Treat Williams) tries to pretend that everything’s OK and he’s doing fine when he talks to Megan (Barbara Niven), who’s in LA. But he also thinks that he stopped taking the pills just in time and he didn’t get hooked. In fact, though he’s going to NA meetings, he says he’s not an addict. He’s in denial, Ralph (Donald Sales) recognizes. When Mick finds a bottle he’d hidden under the sink, that’s when he admits it’s hard. And at a meeting near the end of the episode, he speaks up: “Hi. My name is Mick, and, uh, I am an addict. I just realized it today…”

When Carter (Barclay Hope) overhears Megan’s call with Mick and that he’s going to NA meetings, he asks if she’s really thought about getting back with him. As Carter sees it, Megan left Mick for a reason. But she thinks people can change and says she loves him more because he can admit he has a problem and needs help. She tells him he’s crossed a line. But Carter’s still going to be a problem, isn’t he?

Ahead of a special date Evan (Robert Buckley) arranged — he booked an entire restaurant — he and Abby both pull that same “love of your life” fortune. As she sees it, she tells Kevin, relationships take time to grow, so that’s a bit fast. Her brother argues that sometimes “boom” moments can sneak up on you. Meanwhile, Evan decides to tone things down a bit so it doesn’t look like he’s taking the fortune seriously. Over dinner, she admits their relationship snuck up on her just as she’d been planning to figure out who she is, while he shares that he’d been alone most of his life, so what they have is new to him. They decide to just be themselves, without being romantic … until both admit to liking the romance and kiss as fireworks go off at the festival.

Connor (Andrew Francis) meets Margaret’s (Mariesa Crouse) family and passes the Keller test (even though he and her grandmother like different sports teams).

When Kevin admits he has news he can’t share, Abby correctly guesses Sarah’s pregnant. He’s scared (of another miscarriage), sad (about last time), and so happy (to have another chance), he confides in his sister. Sarah’s feeling the same way. While Abby can’t pretend to know what they’re going through, she does know as a mother, she spends all her time wondering if it’s going to be OK. With the final season now half over, we have a feeling that we don’t need to be too worried about history repeating itself for Kevin and Sarah.

