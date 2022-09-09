‘M*A*S*H’ at 50: Jamie Farr Introduces His Favorite Episodes in MeTV’s ‘Best by Farr’

Ahead of next Saturday’s 50th anniversary of M*A*S*H’s premiere (it debuted September 17, 1972), MeTV is doing something special for its regular back-to-back weeknight airings of episodes from the classic series.

From Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16, the network dedicated to classic television is airing the M*A*S*H: The Best by Farr programming event, in which costar Jamie Farr (aka Cpl. Max Klinger) hand-picks the episodes from among his favorites, and offers hosted commentary, memories, and stories about his time on M*A*S*H.

Check out MeTV’s M*A*S*H: The Best by Farr episode lineup below. (It starts at 7/6c each night).

Monday, September 12

Monday’s lineup of Farr picks begins with “Chief Surgeon Who?” from Season 1, featuring Farr’s first appearance as Klinger.

That is followed by Season 2’s “The Trial of Henry Blake,” which includes one of Klinger’s more outrageous attempts to desert — using a homemade hang glider.

Tuesday, September 13

Up first on Tuesday is “ Crisis ,” from Season 2, which finds the 4077th resorting to desperate measures when their supply lines are cut, including Klinger attempting to bunk with the nurses.

,” from Season 2, which finds the 4077th resorting to desperate measures when their supply lines are cut, including Klinger attempting to bunk with the nurses. After that is Season 3’s “Springtime,” in which Klinger marries his girlfriend, Laverne Esposito, via radio.

Wednesday, September 14

Both of Wednesday’s picks come from Season 3:

“Big Mac” finds the 4077th scrambling to prepare for a visit by Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

Then there’s “Abyssinia, Henry,” the famous and stunning season finale that was the last episode for McLean Stevenson’s Henry Blake and Wayne Rogers’ Trapper John McIntyre.

Thursday, September 15

Farr’s first pick on Thursday is the Season 4 finale, “The Interview,” which was filmed in black and white like an old newsreel and finds a correspondent (Clete Roberts) interviewing the members of the 4077th to get their feelings about the war.

Then, in Season 5’s “Movie Tonight,” Col. Potter (Harry Morgan) tries to boost morale by screening the Western My Darling Clementine, but the audience proves rowdier than the cowboys.

Friday, September 16

MeTV’s “M*A*S*H: The Best by Farr” weeklong event concludes with Friday’s picks.

First is “ What’s Up, Doc? ” from Season 6, in which a “rabbit test” using Radar’s (Gary Burghoff) pet rabbit is used to determine if Margaret (Loretta Swit) is pregnant.

” from Season 6, in which a “rabbit test” using Radar’s (Gary Burghoff) pet rabbit is used to determine if Margaret (Loretta Swit) is pregnant. Then, in Season 7’s unique and acclaimed “Point of View,” the 4077th is seen from the perspective of a wounded private.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

For more celebration of 50 years of M*A*S*H, check out this special edition of Puzzler, TV Guide Magazine’s fun trivia and puzzle magazine. The publication is packed with photos, word searches, scrambles and more games related to the classic show.